Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.18.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.13. 1,121,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,356. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

