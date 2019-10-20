Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,608 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for 14.1% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Round Table Services LLC owned about 381.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $47,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $25.95.

