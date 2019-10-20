Round Table Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,980 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

NYSE FRT opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $139.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $132.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

