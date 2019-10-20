Round Table Services LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Round Table Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 156,143 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

