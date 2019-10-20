Round Table Services LLC Takes Position in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $55,990.00.

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

