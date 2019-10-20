Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €211.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €211.00 ($245.35) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €176.00 ($204.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pareto Securities set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.33 ($213.18).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €169.34 ($196.91) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1-year high of €173.30 ($201.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €150.13.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.