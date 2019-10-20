Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WASH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 842.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $53.00 price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of WASH opened at $49.02 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $843.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 27.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

