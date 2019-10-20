Royal Bank of Canada Buys 32,591 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 692.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Sleep Number worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 1,345.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 454,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $6,999,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 110.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $4,242,000.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.