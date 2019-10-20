Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.55 Million Position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,274 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Clair Keith St sold 5,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $205,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,546,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,143.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $452,090. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

NYSE BPL opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $42.65.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

