Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Davis Select International ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after acquiring an additional 308,996 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DINT opened at $17.75 on Friday. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

