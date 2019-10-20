Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.63 Million Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 656.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XTL opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

