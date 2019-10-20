Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,925

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,975 ($25.81) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRBY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Main First Bank raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,005 ($26.20).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,876 ($24.51) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,006.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96.

In other news, insider Julie Brown acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.