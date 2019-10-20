Royal Bank of Canada Trims C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Target Price to $3.00

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 65.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of CJ opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. C&J Energy Services has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $501.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 8,813.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

