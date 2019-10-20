Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Lowered to GBX 2,780

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,870.77 ($37.51).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,226.50 ($29.09) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,304.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,443.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.