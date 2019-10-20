RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) & Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Head-To-Head Survey

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RTI Surgical and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTI Surgical -1.08% 3.55% 1.82% Ocugen N/A -34.96% 18.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RTI Surgical and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTI Surgical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 0 0 0 N/A

RTI Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 148.76%. Given RTI Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RTI Surgical is more favorable than Ocugen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RTI Surgical and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTI Surgical $280.86 million 0.71 -$1.25 million $0.12 22.33 Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.05

RTI Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTI Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RTI Surgical has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of RTI Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of RTI Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RTI Surgical beats Ocugen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, general surgery, trauma and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

