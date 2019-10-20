RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

RMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of RMBL opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. RumbleON has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.73.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $270.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.97 million.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $178,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 437,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

