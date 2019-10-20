Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RUSHA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

RUSHA traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. 143,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 201.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

