Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. 8,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

