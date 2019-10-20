Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 2,197 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after buying an additional 583,023 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

