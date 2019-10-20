San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 225 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 130.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in FMC were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of FMC by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

FMC stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. 490,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $92.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. FMC’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $2,011,293.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

