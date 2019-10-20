San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 2,313 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272,685 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $384.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $121.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

