San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 275,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,551,000 after purchasing an additional 48,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.46. 1,223,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $230.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.06.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $1,037,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,670 shares of company stock worth $33,420,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

