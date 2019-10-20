San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 227.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE:GPC traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 902,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.49. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

