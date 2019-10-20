Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR opened at $33.85 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.