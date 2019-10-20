SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.28

Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $16.26. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 2,002 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.