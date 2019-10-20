SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,372,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total transaction of $516,553.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $382,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,616 shares of company stock worth $26,774,328 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.02. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $150.52 and a 12 month high of $270.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.92.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

