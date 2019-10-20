Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 15.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 171,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 125,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 868.0% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.