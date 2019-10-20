Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Foothills Asset Management Ltd.

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.2% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,879,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,948,000 after purchasing an additional 111,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,570,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,551,000 after purchasing an additional 905,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,163,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

