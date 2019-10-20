Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 505,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.4855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

