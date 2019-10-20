Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.85 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.67 million. Analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $203,348.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $1,021,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,291.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,000. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $29,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $14,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,284,000 after buying an additional 515,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 752.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 419,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

