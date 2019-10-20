Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth $152,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

