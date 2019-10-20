SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) PT Set at $5.00 by Needham & Company LLC

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been assigned a $5.00 target price by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 346.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 242,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,319. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.99. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.36.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 141.28%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.