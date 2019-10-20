Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $85.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.92.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $87.40. 1,267,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,741. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,541,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $500,463.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,859 shares of company stock worth $14,734,342. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

