Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 173.20 ($2.26), approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 60,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.78. The company has a market cap of $86.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Richard A. M. Ramsay purchased 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £29,907.36 ($39,079.26).

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

