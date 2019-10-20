Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stake Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $560.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.83. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $567.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.85.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

