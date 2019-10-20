Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $560.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.83. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $567.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

