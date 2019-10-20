Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)

Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAVP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Savannah Petroleum from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mirabaud Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Savannah Petroleum stock opened at GBX 22.90 ($0.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.47 million and a PE ratio of -20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Savannah Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 33.93 ($0.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.79.

Savannah Petroleum Company Profile

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

