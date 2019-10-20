ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 1% lower against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $26,418.00 and $15,898.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

