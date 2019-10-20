SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 862 shares traded.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 3.04% of SIFCO Industries worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

