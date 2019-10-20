Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.95. 957,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $146.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average is $128.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.