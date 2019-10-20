Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $95.35. 2,077,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

