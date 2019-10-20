Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,634,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,686,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $662,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

