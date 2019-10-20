Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,202,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 373,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,467 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 428,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 10,968,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,874. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.74.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

