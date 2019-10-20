Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 109.3% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

