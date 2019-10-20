SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dmc Global were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 115.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,047 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth about $55,495,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth about $25,709,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter worth about $15,645,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,956,000 after purchasing an additional 200,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Sidoti set a $79.00 price objective on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Dmc Global stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 229,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. Dmc Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 13.51%. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.