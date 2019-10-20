Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 780,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,237. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

