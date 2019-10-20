Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target (up from $435.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.77.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.20. 450,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,900. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $314.14 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.