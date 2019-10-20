Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,639,000 after buying an additional 371,626 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 789,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 330,982 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,451,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,174,000 after buying an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 430,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after buying an additional 242,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 217,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.29. 289,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,838. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

