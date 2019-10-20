Signaturefd LLC Has $166,000 Stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 57.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,615,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,559 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 414,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 52,403 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 17.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,268,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

SAN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

