SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.11. The stock has a market cap of $520.91 million and a PE ratio of -80.29. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.93 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.0480634 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.